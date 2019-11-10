James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet cut shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JRVR. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of James River Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of JRVR opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. James River Group has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.44.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. James River Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. On average, analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in James River Group by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 117,980 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in James River Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,231,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

