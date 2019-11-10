Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Trading Up 1.3%

Jadestone Energy Inc (LON:JSE)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 60.40 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60.25 ($0.79), approximately 692,378 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JSE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 53.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 54.51. The company has a market cap of $248.96 million and a PE ratio of 12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other Jadestone Energy news, insider Iain McLaren purchased 112,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £54,177.60 ($70,792.63).

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

