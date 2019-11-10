Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Itron by 50.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Itron by 145.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Itron by 2,199.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $81.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 3,195 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $234,289.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,413.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,667 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

