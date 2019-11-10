Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Israel Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

NYSE ICL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.60. 109,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,197. Israel Chemicals has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

