iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period.

IDU stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.78 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.31.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

