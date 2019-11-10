iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $276,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $166.80 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.89 and a one year high of $167.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

