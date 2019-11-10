iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMB) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.54 and last traded at $112.38, 50,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,479,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.28.

