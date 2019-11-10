iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) Stock Price Up 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) rose 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.76, approximately 218 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 138,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 19.72% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

