iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 320.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 4.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $17,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 44,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 51,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 290,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

