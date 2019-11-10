IRISnet (IRIS) Price Reaches $0.0322 on Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 10th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and $54.97 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,007,047,816 coins and its circulating supply is 448,220,316 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

