IoTeX (IOTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.13 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coineal, Binance and Bgogo. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $24.92 million and $2.13 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $660.80 or 0.07471339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001021 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00015440 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00048705 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Kucoin, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

