IOTA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.15 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex and FCoin. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $744.96 million and $8.15 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00227560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.01490276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043354 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00122707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $671.15 or 0.07412086 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, HitBTC, Coinone, FCoin, CoinFalcon, Bitfinex, Huobi, Binance, Cobinhood, Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.