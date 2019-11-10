Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) Trading Up 0.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.45 and last traded at $56.38, approximately 1,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.31.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63.

