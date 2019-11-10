Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)’s share price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.23, 2,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIGD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

