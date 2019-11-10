INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $10.61 on Friday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.
INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Company Profile
