INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (IHIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE:IHIT opened at $10.61 on Friday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

