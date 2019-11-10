Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

IVC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE IVC traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 968,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.12. Invacare has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.81 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. Invacare’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invacare will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Invacare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invacare by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter.

About Invacare

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

