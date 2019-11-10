Intrexon (XON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Intrexon to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 368.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intrexon to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XON stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. Intrexon has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $889.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XON shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intrexon from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Intrexon

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

