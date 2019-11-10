INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lifted to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ICAGY. HSBC raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,463. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

