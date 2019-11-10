Internet Gold Golden Lines (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.67

Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.67 and traded as high as $15.19. Internet Gold Golden Lines shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Get Internet Gold Golden Lines alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Internet Gold Golden Lines stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Internet Gold Golden Lines Ltd (NASDAQ:IGLD) by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,264 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 143,406 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.75% of Internet Gold Golden Lines worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Gold Golden Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Gold Golden Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.