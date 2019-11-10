Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Integra Lifesciences from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $62.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,006. Integra Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $31,704,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,178,149.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $252,254.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 870,385 shares of company stock worth $53,044,035. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

