Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$141.00 Price Target at CIBC

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$123.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$137.27.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$137.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91. Intact Financial has a 1-year low of C$95.75 and a 1-year high of C$139.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$134.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.29.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total transaction of C$506,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,045 shares in the company, valued at C$2,157,044.75. Also, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total value of C$265,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,621,783.04.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

