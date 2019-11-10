Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Insider Sells $237,500.00 in Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) insider Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Kaminer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 5th, Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of Instructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $92,980.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of Instructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

NYSE INST opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Instructure Inc has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Instructure’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Instructure Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Instructure in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Instructure in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Instructure in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Instructure by 100.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Instructure in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, September 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Instructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

