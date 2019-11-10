Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) & Net Medical Xpress Solutions (NASDAQ:NMXS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) and Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -25.49% N/A -12.00% Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Net Medical Xpress Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $141.38 million 1.21 -$14.15 million ($0.62) -12.05 Net Medical Xpress Solutions $3.05 million 0.78 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspired Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inspired Entertainment and Net Medical Xpress Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.87%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators. The company also offers gaming software and content to regulated betting operators, lotteries, casinos, online operators, and other gaming and lottery operators. In addition, it provides end-to-end digital gaming solutions on its proprietary and secure network, which accommodates a range of devices, including land-based gaming machine terminals, as well as mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, and online computer applications. The company operates approximately 33,000 digital terminals; and supplies its virtual sports products in approximately 35,000 retail channels and approximately 300 Websites. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient. The company also provides electronic prescription system for physicians in private practice; electronic prior authorization system, which connects to health plans and pharmacies to verify prior authorization requirements related to medical tests, procedures, devices, and drugs that require pre-approval by insurers; and Electronic Medical Records (EMR) that provides the ability to connect with 43 various hospital EMR systems. In addition, it offers hardware products, such as Web real time communications, an advanced televideo conferencing system, as well as medical cart and various net medical USB digital diagnosing tools. Further, the company provides video clinical services, such as neurology and stroke assessment, behavioral assessment, and critical care; diagnostic services, including radiology and cardiology; and video primary care services. Additionally, it provides management and administrative services, such as credentialing, call center, recruiting and staffing, and professional liability insurance services; software hosting and maintenance, and custom programming; scanning services; and consulting, training, and installation services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

