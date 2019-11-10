Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $161,000.00.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Brian Distelburger sold 5,897 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $99,836.21.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Brian Distelburger sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $60,060.00.

YEXT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 647,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Yext Inc has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

