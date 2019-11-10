Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 9,167 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $147,130.35.

On Friday, October 11th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $77,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $77,200.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $77,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 9,167 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $151,805.52.

On Monday, September 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 31,023 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $533,285.37.

On Thursday, September 12th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $88,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 4,166 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $73,821.52.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 647,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,815. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Yext had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on Yext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Yext by 654.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

