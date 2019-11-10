Insider Selling: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) CAO Sells 234,355 Shares of Stock

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $59.24 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.0% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,837,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,154,000 after buying an additional 1,169,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,647,146 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $636,750,000 after buying an additional 76,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,913,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $268,595,000 after buying an additional 1,304,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,794,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $207,461,000 after buying an additional 90,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,893,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $158,171,000 after buying an additional 549,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

