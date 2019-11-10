Insider Selling: Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) VP Sells $540,207.42 in Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $540,207.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $185,226.24.

NYSE TWTR opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 447.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $45.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twitter to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.61.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

