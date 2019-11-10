Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $25,829.70 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $25,829.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,217.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edward Infantolino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 30th, Edward Infantolino sold 1,500 shares of Parke Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $36,030.00.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $262.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.66. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Parke Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKBK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

