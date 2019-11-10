Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells 11,534 Shares of Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Robert P. Browne sold 11,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $1,243,941.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert P. Browne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, Robert P. Browne sold 18,812 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,936,883.52.

On Friday, October 25th, Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of Northern Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,660.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $107.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $108.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,255,316,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 65.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,482,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,393,000 after buying an additional 4,139,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,221,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,920,000 after buying an additional 390,783 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,572,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,553,000 after buying an additional 113,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,470,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,360,000 after buying an additional 313,777 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

