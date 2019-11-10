Insider Selling: IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $120,470.00 in Stock

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $120,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Brodersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of IMPINJ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $108,500.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Eric Brodersen sold 3,500 shares of IMPINJ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $117,495.00.

Shares of PI opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. IMPINJ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.46 million, a PE ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 2.67.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IMPINJ by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 304,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IMPINJ by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after buying an additional 132,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IMPINJ by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 130,719 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in IMPINJ by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in IMPINJ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of IMPINJ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

