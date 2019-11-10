Insider Selling: AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP Sells $676,159.60 in Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $676,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AME opened at $96.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $97.30.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.