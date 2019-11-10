Insider Buying: TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Purchases $3,704,400.00 in Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director L.P. Agi-T purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $3,704,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

L.P. Agi-T also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, L.P. Agi-T purchased 138,400 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,152,512.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, L.P. Agi-T acquired 183,345 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,717,285.00.

On Monday, October 28th, L.P. Agi-T acquired 115,800 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.48 per share, for a total transaction of $5,845,584.00.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68. TriNet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,699,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,359,000. Man Group plc raised its position in TriNet Group by 1,141.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 207,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 190,426 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $6,716,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TriNet Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 325,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,220,000 after acquiring an additional 87,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

