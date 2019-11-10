Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Buys $378,000.00 in Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $378,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,677 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $5,148.39.

On Monday, October 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 215 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $660.05.

On Thursday, October 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 200 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $608.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,332 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $16,262.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,500 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $7,750.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 4,681 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $14,979.20.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,273 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $36,862.71.

On Thursday, September 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,908 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $38,701.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 899 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $2,975.69.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,982 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $25,542.40.

Shares of MCHX stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.67 and a beta of 1.48. Marchex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marchex by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200,046 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth about $590,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns, as well as Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising.

