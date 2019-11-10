Insider Buying: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Director Acquires 616 Shares of Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Director Roland Mueller-Ineichen bought 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $11,001.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.57 million, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.12. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altisource Portfolio Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

