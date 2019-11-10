InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) PT Lowered to C$1.25

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 111.86% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InPlay Oil’s FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$2.50 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of IPO stock opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.44. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$20.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that InPlay Oil will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

