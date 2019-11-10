InflationCoin (IFLT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. InflationCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,118.00 and $2.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

InflationCoin Coin Profile

IFLT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin . InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org

Buying and Selling InflationCoin

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

