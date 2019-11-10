Indus (ETR:INH) Trading Up 0.1%

Indus Holding AG (ETR:INH) was up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €37.05 ($43.08) and last traded at €36.95 ($42.97), approximately 9,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.90 ($42.91).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INH shares. HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Indus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Indus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Indus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $902.22 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €35.99 and a 200-day moving average price of €38.38.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

