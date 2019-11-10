Independence Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Independence Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 216.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.6% of Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 286,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,099,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 285,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 538,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 101,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.00. 4,856,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224,392. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.