IMV (NYSE:IMV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

IMV (NYSE:IMV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

IMV stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.58. 8,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,864. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. IMV has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on IMV and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on IMV in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $11.50 price target on IMV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

