Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Trimmed by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,401,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,170,000 after acquiring an additional 65,298 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,180 shares of company stock valued at $57,725,646. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $176.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $179.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus set a $180.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.57.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.