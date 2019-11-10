IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

INFO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $77.00 price target on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on IHS Markit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

INFO opened at $69.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

