IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,419. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $29.69 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Macquarie cut shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

