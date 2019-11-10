IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in FMC by 21.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 6.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,762,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $837,731.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $2,011,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,260.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,643 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.41.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $97.70. 779,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,573. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47. FMC Corp has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $98.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.47 million. FMC had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.