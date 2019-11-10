IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 31,357 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 563.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 68.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 54.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Centurylink in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Centurylink by 279.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.79. 16,441,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,665,462. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Centurylink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Centurylink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.16.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

