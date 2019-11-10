ICU Medical (ICUI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.47 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $167.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.91. ICU Medical has a one year low of $148.89 and a one year high of $259.72.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $57,251.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,519.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $343,244.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,451 shares of company stock worth $862,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICUI. ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James set a $185.00 price target on ICU Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet cut ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.00.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

