IBM (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will post $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IBM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.64 and the highest is $4.71. IBM posted earnings per share of $4.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $12.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.89 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. IBM’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IBM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IBM in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IBM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank lifted its stake in IBM by 10.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,554,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,389,000 after purchasing an additional 150,472 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in IBM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 522,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in IBM by 5.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 308,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in IBM by 15.0% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,938,000 after buying an additional 28,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in IBM by 931.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 113,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after buying an additional 102,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $137.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34. IBM has a 1 year low of $105.94 and a 1 year high of $152.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is 46.92%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

