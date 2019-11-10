HyperCash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.98 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00020800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Allcoin, Cryptopia and Binance. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $81.65 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00225244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.14 or 0.01484167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000847 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031794 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00121066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,425,509 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Bithumb, ZB.COM, EXX, Coinnest, Binance, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Kucoin, TOPBTC, Cryptopia, Allcoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.