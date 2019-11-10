Huntington National Bank Acquires 774 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genesco were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Genesco by 19.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 185.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 123,191 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Genesco by 122.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 171,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 94,794 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Genesco by 11.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCO stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $39.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,510. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $50.73. The company has a market capitalization of $618.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GCO. ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Pivotal Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $48.00 price target on Genesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

