Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HII stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.21. 450,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,075. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $173.80 and a 1 year high of $254.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.46 and a 200 day moving average of $216.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.30.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $384,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,947,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

