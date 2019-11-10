HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HUBS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $170.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a $215.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.58.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.33. 601,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,708. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $207.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.34.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $81,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $1,631,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,726,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,063. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,494,000 after purchasing an additional 308,282 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

